The Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays will play on Sunday at T-Mobile Park, at 4:10 PM ET, with J.P. Crawford and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. among those expected to produce at the plate.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 14th in MLB play with 114 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Seattle ranks 23rd in MLB with a .392 slugging percentage.

The Mariners rank 26th in MLB with a .231 batting average.

Seattle ranks 16th in runs scored with 440 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners rank 23rd in baseball with a .311 on-base percentage.

The Mariners' 9.8 strikeouts per game are the second-most in the majors.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors.

Seattle's 3.84 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.193).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryan Woo (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.74 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.

His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Woo is trying to collect his third quality start of the season.

Woo will try to secure his sixth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.8 innings per appearance.

In one of his eight total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 7/18/2023 Twins L 10-3 Home Bryan Woo Bailey Ober 7/19/2023 Twins L 6-3 Home Luis Castillo Kenta Maeda 7/20/2023 Twins W 5-0 Home George Kirby Pablo Lopez 7/21/2023 Blue Jays W 3-2 Home Bryce Miller Yusei Kikuchi 7/22/2023 Blue Jays W 9-8 Home Logan Gilbert Kevin Gausman 7/23/2023 Blue Jays - Home Bryan Woo Alek Manoah 7/24/2023 Twins - Away Luis Castillo Kenta Maeda 7/25/2023 Twins - Away George Kirby Pablo Lopez 7/26/2023 Twins - Away Bryce Miller Joe Ryan 7/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Logan Gilbert - 7/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Bryan Woo -

