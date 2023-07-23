Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (50-48) will be eyeing a series sweep when they face off against the Toronto Blue Jays (54-45) at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, July 23. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Mariners (-140). The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo - SEA (1-2, 4.74 ERA) vs Alek Manoah - TOR (2-8, 6.18 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Mariners' game against the Blue Jays but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Mariners (-140) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Mariners to defeat the Blue Jays with those odds, and the Mariners emerge with the victory, you'd get back $17.14.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Julio Rodríguez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won 35 out of the 64 games, or 54.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Mariners have a 22-18 record (winning 55% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners went 5-4 over the nine games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Blue Jays have been chosen as underdogs in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (46.2%) in those games.

The Blue Jays have a win-loss record of 2-4 when favored by +115 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Blue Jays have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Toronto and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+130) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+180) Kolten Wong 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+250) Dylan Moore 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+290)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 3rd Win AL West +2200 - 3rd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.