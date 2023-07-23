Julio Rodriguez and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays meet at T-Mobile Park on Sunday (first pitch at 4:10 PM ET).

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 96 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 33 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.

He has a .245/.313/.403 slash line so far this year.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 22 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jul. 17 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 21 doubles, eight home runs, 55 walks and 35 RBI (86 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashing .261/.368/.398 so far this season.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jul. 20 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Jul. 19 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Jul. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has 21 doubles, 16 home runs, 35 walks and 62 RBI (101 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .272/.342/.457 slash line so far this year.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jul. 22 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 0 at Mariners Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 20 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Padres Jul. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Bichette Stats

Bo Bichette has 129 hits with 22 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 18 walks and 53 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .309/.340/.481 slash line so far this year.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jul. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 19 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Jul. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

