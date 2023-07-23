Mike Ford -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the hill, on July 23 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford is batting .257 with five doubles, 10 home runs and seven walks.

In 17 of 40 games this season (42.5%) Ford has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (17.5%).

He has homered in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 8.4% of his trips to the plate.

Ford has had an RBI in 13 games this season (32.5%), including five multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 12 of 40 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 20 .245 AVG .268 .298 OBP .323 .491 SLG .661 5 XBH 10 4 HR 6 11 RBI 10 22/3 K/BB 17/4 0 SB 0

