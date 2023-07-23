The Seattle Seahawks right now have +3000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Seahawks this season on Fubo!

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +195

+195 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Seahawks to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle went 7-10-0 ATS last season.

Last season, eight Seahawks games hit the over.

Seattle ranked 13th in total offense (351.5 yards per game) and 26th in total defense (361.7 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Seahawks went 5-4 at home last year and 4-4 away from home.

When the underdog in the game, Seattle was 6-5. As favorites, the Seahawks went 3-3.

The Seahawks were 4-2 in the NFC West and 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.

Seahawks Impact Players

Geno Smith passed for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game), completing 69.8% of his throws, with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year.

On the ground, Smith scored one touchdown and accumulated 366 yards.

Kenneth Walker III rushed for 1,050 yards (70.0 per game) and nine touchdowns in 15 games.

In the passing game, Walker scored zero touchdowns, with 27 receptions for 165 yards.

In 16 games a season ago, Tyler Lockett had 84 catches for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game) and nine touchdowns.

D.K. Metcalf had 90 receptions for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Bobby Wagner posted 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games for the Rams last year.

Bet on Seahawks to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams - +6600 2 September 17 @ Lions - +2000 3 September 24 Panthers - +8000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +6600 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +900 7 October 22 Cardinals - +20000 8 October 29 Browns - +3500 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +2000 10 November 12 Commanders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Rams - +6600 12 November 23 49ers - +900 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +1600 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +900 15 December 17 Eagles - +700 16 December 24 @ Titans - +8000 17 December 31 Steelers - +5000 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +20000

Odds are current as of July 23 at 5:22 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.