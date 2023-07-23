Teoscar Hernandez -- batting .231 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the hill, on July 23 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is batting .247 with 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 24 walks.

Hernandez has reached base via a hit in 62 games this season (of 98 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.

He has homered in 15.3% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his chances at the plate.

In 37.8% of his games this season, Hernandez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 36.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 45 .231 AVG .266 .282 OBP .318 .412 SLG .452 20 XBH 15 8 HR 8 27 RBI 28 74/13 K/BB 53/11 2 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings