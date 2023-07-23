Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Blue Jays - July 23
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:23 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Teoscar Hernandez -- batting .231 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the hill, on July 23 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is batting .247 with 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 24 walks.
- Hernandez has reached base via a hit in 62 games this season (of 98 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
- He has homered in 15.3% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In 37.8% of his games this season, Hernandez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 36.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.1%).
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|45
|.231
|AVG
|.266
|.282
|OBP
|.318
|.412
|SLG
|.452
|20
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|8
|27
|RBI
|28
|74/13
|K/BB
|53/11
|2
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 126 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Manoah (2-8) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 6.18 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw three innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 6.18 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .281 to his opponents.
