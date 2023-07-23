On Sunday, Ty France (.156 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Seattle Mariners face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ty France At The Plate

France is hitting .249 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks.

France has gotten a hit in 59 of 95 games this season (62.1%), with at least two hits on 25 occasions (26.3%).

He has homered in 6.3% of his games this season, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.5% of his games this year, France has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 47.4% of his games this year (45 of 95), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (10.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 41 .250 AVG .247 .330 OBP .312 .413 SLG .324 20 XBH 11 6 HR 1 27 RBI 11 39/14 K/BB 36/7 1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings