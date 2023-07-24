On Monday, July 24 at 7:00 AM ET, Brazil plays Panama in the 2023 Women's World Cup opener for each squad.

The three-way moneyline odds for this match are: Brazil (-7229), draw (+2117), Panama (+5583). The over/under for this match is 4.5 goals, with the over at -115 and the under at -116.

Brazil Last World Cup Performance

In the Round of 16 of the 2019 World Cup, Brazil was eliminated 2-1 by France. At the last World Cup, Cristiane was the team's leading scorer with four goals. Back in 2019, Marta had two goals.

Panama Last World Cup Performance

Panama did not qualify for the 2019 World Cup, which was held in France.

Brazil vs. Panama Recent Performance

Brazil is 2-0-3 this year versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squads, with a goal differential of -1. In 2022, it went 7-2-4 in such matches (+14 goal differential).

Brazil's previous match against a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup team was on April 11 -- a 2-1 win over Germany.

Panama went 0-0-2 in 2022 versus teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring zero goals and conceding four. This year, its record is 0-1-3 versus fellow World Cup squads (one goal scored, 15 allowed).

Panama's last game against a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup team was on July 14 -- a 5-0 loss to Japan.

Brazil Roster

Name Age Number Club Barbara 35 1 CR Flamengo RJ (Brazil) Antonia 29 2 Levante UD (Spain) Kathellen 27 3 Real Madrid (Spain) Rafaelle 32 4 Arsenal WFC (England) Luana 30 5 SC Corinthians SP (Brazil) Tamires 35 6 SC Corinthians SP (Brazil) Andressa 30 7 AS Roma (Italy) Ana Vitoria 23 8 SL Benfica Lisbon (Portugal) Debinha 31 9 Kansas City Current (United States) Marta 37 10 Orlando Pride (United States) Adriana 26 11 Orlando Pride (United States) Leticia 28 12 SC Corinthians SP (Brazil) Bruninha 21 13 Gotham FC (United States) Lauren 20 14 Madrid CCF (Spain) Duda Sampaio 22 15 SC Corinthians SP (Brazil) Beatriz 29 16 SE Palmeiras SP (Brazil) Ary Borges 23 17 Racing Louisville FC (United States) Geyse 25 18 FC Barcelona (Spain) Monica 36 19 Madrid CCF (Spain) Angelina 23 20 - Kerolin Nicoli 23 21 North Carolina Courage (United States) Camila Fernanda Gomes Rodrigues 22 22 - Gabi Nunes 26 23 Madrid CCF (Spain)

Panama Roster

Name Age Number Club Sasha Fabrega 32 1 CA Independiente de La Chorrera (Panama) Hilary Jaen 20 2 University of South Alabama (United States) Wendy Natis 20 3 America de Cali (Colombia) Katherine Castillo 27 4 Tauro FC (Panama) Yomira Pinzon 26 5 Saprissa FF (Costa Rica) Deysire Salazar 19 6 Tauro FC (Panama) Emily Cedeno 19 7 Tauro FC (Panama) Schiandra Gonzalez 28 8 Tauro FC (Panama) Karla Riley 25 9 Cruz Azul (Mexico) Marta Cox 26 10 CF Pachuca (Mexico) Natalia Mills 30 11 Alajuelense (Costa Rica) Yenith Bailey 22 12 Tauro FC (Panama) Riley Tanner 23 13 Washington Spirit (United States) Carmen Montenegro - 14 Sporting SM (Panama) Rosario Vargas 20 15 Rayo Vallecano (Spain) Rebeca Espinosa 31 16 Sporting SM (Panama) Laurie Batista 27 17 Tauro FC (Panama) Erika Hernandez 24 18 CD Plaza Amador (Panama) Lineth Cedeno 22 19 Sporting SM (Panama) Aldrith Quintero 21 20 Alhama CF Femenino (Spain) Nicole De Obaldia 23 21 Herediano (Costa Rica) Farissa Cordoba 34 22 - Carina Baltrip-Reyes 25 23 CS Maritimo Madeira (Portugal)

