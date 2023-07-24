After hitting .182 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Dylan Moore and the Seattle Mariners take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Kenta Maeda) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last game against the Blue Jays.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Kenta Maeda

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Dylan Moore At The Plate

Moore is batting .135 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Moore has had a base hit in four of 17 games this year, and multiple hits once.

In 17 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Moore has driven in a run in four games this season (23.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once three times this year (17.6%), including one multi-run game.

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 .182 AVG .067 .280 OBP .176 .409 SLG .267 3 XBH 1 1 HR 1 4 RBI 1 8/2 K/BB 10/2 1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings