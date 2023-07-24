J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford (batting .297 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, five walks and two RBI), take on starter Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .364 this season while batting .258 with 55 walks and 51 runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 111th in the league in slugging.
- Crawford has had a hit in 58 of 93 games this year (62.4%), including multiple hits 23 times (24.7%).
- Looking at the 93 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (8.6%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Crawford has picked up an RBI in 24.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 39 games this season, with multiple runs 12 times.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|41
|.275
|AVG
|.238
|.389
|OBP
|.333
|.418
|SLG
|.364
|16
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|17
|42/34
|K/BB
|32/21
|0
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff paces the league.
- The Twins have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (108 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Twins will send Maeda (2-5) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.10 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.10, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .255 batting average against him.
