The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford (batting .297 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, five walks and two RBI), take on starter Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .364 this season while batting .258 with 55 walks and 51 runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 111th in the league in slugging.

Crawford has had a hit in 58 of 93 games this year (62.4%), including multiple hits 23 times (24.7%).

Looking at the 93 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (8.6%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.

Crawford has picked up an RBI in 24.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 39 games this season, with multiple runs 12 times.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 41 .275 AVG .238 .389 OBP .333 .418 SLG .364 16 XBH 13 5 HR 3 18 RBI 17 42/34 K/BB 32/21 0 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings