Monday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (53-48) versus the Seattle Mariners (50-49) at Target Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Twins. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on July 24.

The probable starters are Kenta Maeda (2-5) for the Twins and Luis Castillo (6-7) for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSN

Mariners vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and won that game.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Seattle and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Mariners' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Mariners have been victorious in 12, or 40%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Seattle has a mark of 12-18 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Seattle scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (443 total, 4.5 per game).

Mariners pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.84 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.

Mariners Schedule