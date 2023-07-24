Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ty France -- with an on-base percentage of .216 in his past 10 games, 105 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the hill, on July 24 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Ty France At The Plate
- France has 24 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks while hitting .249.
- In 60 of 96 games this season (62.5%) France has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (26.0%).
- He has homered in 6.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.2% of his games this season, France has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (7.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 45 of 96 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|41
|.250
|AVG
|.247
|.329
|OBP
|.312
|.410
|SLG
|.324
|20
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|1
|27
|RBI
|11
|40/14
|K/BB
|36/7
|1
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.71).
- The Twins allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (108 total, 1.1 per game).
- Maeda (2-5) takes the mound for the Twins in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.10 ERA in 42 1/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.10, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .255 against him.
