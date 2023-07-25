On Tuesday, Cal Raleigh (.364 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Twins.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is batting .225 with 13 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks.

Raleigh has gotten a hit in 47 of 86 games this year (54.7%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (19.8%).

Looking at the 86 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (12.8%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.7% of his games this season, Raleigh has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 34 of 86 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 40 .234 AVG .214 .297 OBP .318 .399 SLG .450 14 XBH 14 6 HR 8 19 RBI 19 43/13 K/BB 40/20 0 SB 0

