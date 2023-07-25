Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:26 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Cal Raleigh (.364 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Twins.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is batting .225 with 13 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks.
- Raleigh has gotten a hit in 47 of 86 games this year (54.7%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (19.8%).
- Looking at the 86 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (12.8%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.7% of his games this season, Raleigh has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 34 of 86 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|40
|.234
|AVG
|.214
|.297
|OBP
|.318
|.399
|SLG
|.450
|14
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|8
|19
|RBI
|19
|43/13
|K/BB
|40/20
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff leads the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 110 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- The Twins are sending Lopez (5-6) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.22 ERA and 152 strikeouts through 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.22), 23rd in WHIP (1.151), and sixth in K/9 (11.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
