J.P. Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .447 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on July 25 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Twins.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 88 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .365.

He ranks 69th in batting average, 23rd in on base percentage, and 111th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Crawford has reached base via a hit in 59 games this year (of 94 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.

He has homered in eight games this season (8.5%), leaving the park in 2% of his trips to the dish.

Crawford has had an RBI in 23 games this year (24.5%), including nine multi-RBI outings (9.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 39 games this season (41.5%), including 12 multi-run games (12.8%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 42 .275 AVG .244 .389 OBP .335 .418 SLG .372 16 XBH 14 5 HR 3 18 RBI 17 42/34 K/BB 33/21 0 SB 1

