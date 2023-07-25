Tuesday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (54-48) squaring off against the Seattle Mariners (50-50) at 7:40 PM ET (on July 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Twins, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Pablo Lopez (5-6) for the Twins and George Kirby (9-8) for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Mariners vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Mariners were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to the over/under, Seattle and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Mariners' past 10 games.

The Mariners have won in 12, or 38.7%, of the 31 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Seattle has a win-loss record of 9-10 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (446 total), Seattle is the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Mariners have pitched to a 3.83 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

