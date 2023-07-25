The Minnesota Twins and Alex Kirilloff will take the field against the Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Target Field.

The Twins are listed as -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Mariners (+100). The contest's over/under has been set at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mariners gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mariners vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -120 +100 8 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 games, the Mariners have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Mariners and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have been victorious in 12, or 38.7%, of the 31 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Seattle is 9-10 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Seattle's games have gone over the total in 49 of its 100 chances.

The Mariners have an against the spread record of 4-10-0 in 14 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-25 21-25 17-18 33-30 38-36 12-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.