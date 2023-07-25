Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins will play Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners at Target Field on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 117 home runs.

Seattle is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .391 this season.

The Mariners have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Seattle ranks 17th in the majors with 446 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Mariners rank 29th in strikeouts per game (9.8) among MLB offenses.

Seattle strikes out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-best in MLB.

Seattle has pitched to a 3.83 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

Mariners pitchers have a 1.190 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will send George Kirby (9-8) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed seven innings without allowing a run on four hits in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 15 of them.

Kirby has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 7/20/2023 Twins W 5-0 Home George Kirby Pablo Lopez 7/21/2023 Blue Jays W 3-2 Home Bryce Miller Yusei Kikuchi 7/22/2023 Blue Jays W 9-8 Home Logan Gilbert Kevin Gausman 7/23/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Home Bryan Woo Alek Manoah 7/24/2023 Twins L 4-3 Away Luis Castillo Kenta Maeda 7/25/2023 Twins - Away George Kirby Pablo Lopez 7/26/2023 Twins - Away Bryce Miller Joe Ryan 7/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Logan Gilbert - 7/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Bryan Woo - 7/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Luis Castillo Kyle Nelson 7/31/2023 Red Sox - Home George Kirby Brayan Bello

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.