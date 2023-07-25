How to Watch the Mariners vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 25
Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins will play Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners at Target Field on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.
Mariners vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 117 home runs.
- Seattle is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .391 this season.
- The Mariners have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- Seattle ranks 17th in the majors with 446 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Mariners rank 29th in strikeouts per game (9.8) among MLB offenses.
- Seattle strikes out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-best in MLB.
- Seattle has pitched to a 3.83 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.
- Mariners pitchers have a 1.190 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners will send George Kirby (9-8) to the mound for his 20th start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed seven innings without allowing a run on four hits in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.
- He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 15 of them.
- Kirby has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 19 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/20/2023
|Twins
|W 5-0
|Home
|George Kirby
|Pablo Lopez
|7/21/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 3-2
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7/22/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 9-8
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Kevin Gausman
|7/23/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Alek Manoah
|7/24/2023
|Twins
|L 4-3
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Kenta Maeda
|7/25/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Pablo Lopez
|7/26/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Joe Ryan
|7/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|-
|7/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|-
|7/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Kyle Nelson
|7/31/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Brayan Bello
