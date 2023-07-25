Pablo Lopez will toe the rubber for the Minnesota Twins (54-48) on Tuesday, July 25 against the Seattle Mariners (50-50), who will answer with George Kirby. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET at Target Field.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Mariners +100 moneyline odds. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Mariners vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (5-6, 4.22 ERA) vs Kirby - SEA (9-8, 3.23 ERA)

Mariners vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 41, or 64.1%, of the 64 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have gone 39-22 (winning 63.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Twins won all of the six games it played as a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Mariners have won in 12, or 38.7%, of the 31 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Mariners have been victorious nine times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Mariners vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Dylan Moore 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+310)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 3rd Win AL West +2200 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.