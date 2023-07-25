Player prop bet options for Carlos Correa, Julio Rodriguez and others are listed when the Minnesota Twins host the Seattle Mariners at Target Field on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Twins Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 98 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 33 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen 23 bases.

He has a slash line of .244/.311/.398 on the season.

Rodriguez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jul. 24 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 22 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 22 doubles, eight home runs, 55 walks and 35 RBI (88 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a .260/.365/.396 slash line so far this year.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jul. 24 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jul. 20 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Lopez Stats

The Twins will send Pablo Lopez (5-6) to the mound for his 21st start this season.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

Lopez has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 20 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.22 ERA ranks 41st, 1.151 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 11.2 K/9 ranks sixth.

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mariners Jul. 20 5.0 6 2 2 7 2 at Athletics Jul. 15 5.2 8 7 7 7 3 vs. Royals Jul. 5 9.0 4 0 0 12 0 at Orioles Jun. 30 6.0 3 1 1 6 3 at Tigers Jun. 24 6.0 7 3 3 10 1

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Correa Stats

Correa has 81 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 37 walks and 45 RBI.

He has a slash line of .231/.307/.406 on the year.

Correa has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a double, three walks and three RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners Jul. 24 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 22 2-for-2 0 0 1 3 vs. White Sox Jul. 21 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0

Max Kepler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has nine doubles, 14 home runs, 21 walks and 37 RBI (56 total hits).

He has a slash line of .230/.295/.439 on the season.

Kepler has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners Jul. 24 3-for-4 1 0 1 4 vs. White Sox Jul. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 vs. White Sox Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Mariners Jul. 20 0-for-1 0 0 0 0

