The Minnesota Twins (54-48) bring a four-game win streak into a home matchup versus the Seattle Mariners (50-50) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Pablo Lopez (5-6) to the mound, while George Kirby (9-8) will answer the bell for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (5-6, 4.22 ERA) vs Kirby - SEA (9-8, 3.23 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

Kirby looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Mariners, his 20th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.23 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance was on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

During 19 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 3.23 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .249 to opposing hitters.

Kirby is trying to pick up his 16th quality start of the season in this matchup.

Kirby will try to prolong an eight-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.3 innings per appearance).

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

George Kirby vs. Twins

The opposing Twins offense has the 14th-ranked slugging percentage (.408) and ranks eighth in home runs hit (133) in all of MLB. They have a collective .235 batting average, and are 21st in the league with 808 total hits and 18th in MLB action scoring 443 runs.

Kirby has thrown seven innings without giving up an earned run on four hits, while striking out 10 against the Twins this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

Lopez (5-6) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings against the Seattle Mariners.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with an ERA of 4.22, a 4.34 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.151.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Lopez has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.22), 23rd in WHIP (1.151), and sixth in K/9 (11.2).

Pablo Lopez vs. Mariners

The Mariners have scored 446 runs this season, which ranks 17th in MLB. They are batting .231 for the campaign with 117 home runs, 14th in the league.

The right-hander has allowed the Mariners to go 6-for-21 with a double, a home run and two RBI in five innings this season.

