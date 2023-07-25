Domingo German will be on the hill for the New York Yankees when they take on Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Mets vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV Channel: TBS

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Mets Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mets rank 11th in MLB action with 123 total home runs.

The Mets are 20th in the majors, slugging .398.

The Mets have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the league (.237).

The Mets have the No. 20 offense in MLB action scoring 4.4 runs per game (438 total runs).

The Mets' .317 on-base percentage ranks 19th in MLB.

The Mets strike out 7.9 times per game, the third-best average in the majors.

The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the majors.

The Mets' 4.41 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mets average baseball's 21st-ranked WHIP (1.354).

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fifth in Major League Baseball with 141 home runs.

The Yankees are 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .407 this season.

The Yankees rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .230.

The Yankees have scored the 19th-most runs in the league this season with 440 (4.4 per game).

The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .301.

The Yankees rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

The Yankees average the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the league this season.

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.88 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined 1.251 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mets are sending Justin Verlander (4-5) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.47 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander went eight innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

Verlander is looking to secure his eighth quality start of the season.

Verlander will look to last five or more innings for his eighth straight start. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.

In two of his 14 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will hand the ball to German (5-6) for his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

He has six quality starts in 18 chances this season.

German has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Mets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mets Starter Opponent Starter 7/19/2023 White Sox W 5-1 Home Justin Verlander Touki Toussaint 7/20/2023 White Sox L 6-2 Home José Quintana Michael Kopech 7/22/2023 Red Sox W 5-4 Away Kodai Senga Kutter Crawford 7/22/2023 Red Sox L 8-6 Away Max Scherzer James Paxton 7/23/2023 Red Sox L 6-1 Away Carlos Carrasco Brennan Bernardino 7/25/2023 Yankees - Away Justin Verlander Domingo Germán 7/26/2023 Yankees - Away José Quintana Carlos Rodón 7/27/2023 Nationals - Home Kodai Senga Josiah Gray 7/28/2023 Nationals - Home Max Scherzer MacKenzie Gore 7/29/2023 Nationals - Home Carlos Carrasco Patrick Corbin 7/30/2023 Nationals - Home Justin Verlander Trevor Williams

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/18/2023 Angels L 5-1 Away Domingo Germán Patrick Sandoval 7/19/2023 Angels L 7-3 Away Carlos Rodón Chase Silseth 7/21/2023 Royals W 5-4 Home Clarke Schmidt Alec Marsh 7/22/2023 Royals W 5-2 Home Gerrit Cole Brady Singer 7/23/2023 Royals W 8-5 Home Luis Severino Jordan Lyles 7/25/2023 Mets - Home Domingo Germán Justin Verlander 7/26/2023 Mets - Home Carlos Rodón José Quintana 7/28/2023 Orioles - Away Clarke Schmidt Grayson Rodriguez 7/29/2023 Orioles - Away Gerrit Cole Tyler Wells 7/30/2023 Orioles - Away Luis Severino Dean Kremer 7/31/2023 Rays - Home Domingo Germán Tyler Glasnow

