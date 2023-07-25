Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:26 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners and Mike Ford (.400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford is batting .254 with five doubles, 11 home runs and eight walks.
- Ford has gotten at least one hit in 42.9% of his games this season (18 of 42), with multiple hits seven times (16.7%).
- He has hit a home run in nine games this season (21.4%), leaving the park in 8.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Ford has driven in a run in 14 games this season (33.3%), including six games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 13 games this season (31.0%), including multiple runs in four games.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|21
|.259
|AVG
|.250
|.322
|OBP
|.303
|.556
|SLG
|.617
|6
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|10
|22/4
|K/BB
|20/4
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff paces the league.
- The Twins' 3.69 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (110 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lopez (5-6 with a 4.22 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 21st of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.22), 23rd in WHIP (1.151), and sixth in K/9 (11.2) among pitchers who qualify.
