The New York Liberty and Jewell Loyd will duke it out when the Liberty (16-5) meet the Seattle Storm (4-18) at Barclays Center on Tuesday, July 25 at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, New York picked up a 101-83 victory versus Indiana. The Liberty were led by Betnijah Laney, who ended the game with 22 points, while Jonquel Jones added 18 points and 11 rebounds. Seattle lost to Chicago 90-75 in their last game. Ezi Magbegor (14 PTS, 60 FG%) ended the game as Seattle's top scorer.

Liberty vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-1600 to win)

Liberty (-1600 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+900 to win)

Storm (+900 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-15.5)

Liberty (-15.5) What's the over/under?: 170.5

170.5 When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN3, YES App, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Storm Season Stats

The Storm are the third-worst squad in the league in points scored (78.1 per game) and second-worst in points allowed (86.2).

In 2023, Seattle is ninth in the WNBA in rebounds (33.6 per game) and worst in rebounds conceded (36.6).

With 17.2 assists per game, the Storm are worst in the WNBA.

Seattle is eighth in the league in turnovers per game (14.1) and fifth in turnovers forced (14.1).

In 2023 the Storm are third-best in the league in 3-point makes (8.8 per game), and they rank No. 5 in 3-point percentage (34.9%).

Seattle is the third-worst team in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (8.1 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage defensively (38.2%).

Storm Home/Away Splits

In 2023 the Storm are averaging fewer points at home (75 per game) than on the road (82.6). But they also are allowing fewer points at home (83.2) than away (90.6).

This year Seattle is averaging fewer rebounds at home (33.2 per game) than on the road (34.1). And it is conceding more at home (38.3) than on the road (34.1).

At home the Storm are averaging 16.1 assists per game, 2.7 less than on the road (18.8).

This season Seattle is committing more turnovers at home (14.2 per game) than on the road (14). But it is also forcing more at home (15.4) than away (12.2).

This year the Storm are sinking fewer 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than away (10.3). They also have a lower 3-point percentage at home (33%) than away (37.2%).

This year Seattle is giving up fewer 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than on the road (8.7). The team also allows a lower 3-point percentage at home (37%) than on the road (39.8%).

Storm Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Storm have been the underdog 18 times and won three, or 16.7%, of those games.

This season, the Storm have been at least a +900 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Seattle's record against the spread is 10-11-0.

Seattle has an ATS record of 3-1 as a 15.5-point underdog or greater.

The implied probability of a win by the Storm based on the moneyline is 10.0%.

