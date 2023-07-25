Ty France -- .121 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the hill, on July 25 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Ty France At The Plate

France is batting .247 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.

In 60 of 97 games this year (61.9%) France has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (25.8%).

Looking at the 97 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (6.2%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

France has had an RBI in 29 games this year (29.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (7.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 46.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 42 .250 AVG .243 .329 OBP .311 .410 SLG .318 20 XBH 11 6 HR 1 27 RBI 11 40/14 K/BB 36/8 1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings