J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:27 AM AKDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Wednesday, J.P. Crawford (hitting .342 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Twins.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 89 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .368.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 67th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 108th in slugging.
- Crawford has reached base via a hit in 60 games this season (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in eight games this year (8.4%), leaving the park in 2% of his chances at the plate.
- Crawford has had an RBI in 23 games this season (24.2%), including nine multi-RBI outings (9.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 40 of 95 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|43
|.275
|AVG
|.245
|.389
|OBP
|.342
|.418
|SLG
|.377
|16
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|17
|42/34
|K/BB
|33/22
|0
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead the league.
- The Twins have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 113 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Ryan will try to claim his 10th win when he makes the start for the Twins, his 21st of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.88 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 3.88 ERA ranks 31st, 1.048 WHIP ranks eighth, and 10.7 K/9 ranks 10th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.