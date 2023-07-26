Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Kolten Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on July 26 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .164 with six doubles, two home runs and 16 walks.
- In 37.7% of his games this year (23 of 61), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (9.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 61 games played this season, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Wong has had at least one RBI in 21.3% of his games this season (13 of 61), with more than one RBI four times (6.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 27.9% of his games this season (17 of 61), with two or more runs three times (4.9%).
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|30
|.129
|AVG
|.194
|.237
|OBP
|.250
|.165
|SLG
|.286
|3
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|11
|22/9
|K/BB
|22/7
|1
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.75 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 113 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Ryan (9-6 with a 3.88 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Twins, his 21st of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.88), eighth in WHIP (1.048), and 10th in K/9 (10.7).
