Wednesday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (54-49) versus the Seattle Mariners (51-50) at Target Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Twins. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on July 26.

The Twins will look to Joe Ryan (9-6) against the Mariners and Bryce Miller (6-3).

Mariners vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network

Mariners vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 2-1.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Seattle and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Mariners have been victorious in 13, or 40.6%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Seattle has a mark of 6-10 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (455 total), Seattle is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB.

Mariners pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.86 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.

Mariners Schedule