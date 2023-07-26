On Wednesday, July 26 at 1:10 PM ET, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (54-49) host Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (51-50) in the series rubber match at Target Field.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -130 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Mariners +105 moneyline odds. The total for the matchup is listed at 8 runs.

Mariners vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan - MIN (9-6, 3.88 ERA) vs Bryce Miller - SEA (6-3, 3.50 ERA)

Mariners vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 41, or 63.1%, of the 65 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Twins have a 33-19 record (winning 63.5% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins went 5-1 across the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to go over the run total seven times.

The Mariners have been underdogs in 32 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (40.6%) in those contests.

This year, the Mariners have won six of 16 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Mariners had a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Mariners vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+145) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+150) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+150) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+160)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 3rd Win AL West +2500 - 3rd

