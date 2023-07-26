Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Twins on July 26, 2023
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Carlos Correa, Julio Rodriguez and others when the Minnesota Twins host the Seattle Mariners at Target Field on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has 100 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 33 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen 23 bases.
- He has a .246/.312/.413 slash line on the year.
- Rodriguez has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with three home runs, two walks and four RBI.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Jul. 25
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|3
|8
|0
|at Twins
|Jul. 24
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 22
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
J.P. Crawford Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Crawford Stats
- J.P. Crawford has 23 doubles, eight home runs, 56 walks and 35 RBI (89 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .261/.368/.399 so far this year.
- Crawford brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with three doubles, two walks and two RBI.
Crawford Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Jul. 25
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|Jul. 24
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Joe Ryan Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Ryan Stats
- The Twins will send Joe Ryan (9-6) to the mound for his 21st start this season.
- He has 12 quality starts in 20 chances this season.
- Ryan will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.
- The 27-year-old's 3.88 ERA ranks 31st, 1.048 WHIP ranks eighth, and 10.7 K/9 ranks 10th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Ryan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 21
|6.0
|7
|4
|4
|10
|1
|at Athletics
|Jul. 16
|5.1
|5
|3
|3
|7
|3
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 9
|4.1
|5
|5
|5
|10
|2
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 3
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|9
|1
|at Braves
|Jun. 27
|3.0
|9
|6
|6
|5
|0
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 22 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 38 walks and 45 RBI (82 total hits).
- He's slashing .232/.308/.407 so far this year.
- Correa hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two doubles, four walks and three RBI.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 24
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 22
|2-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 21
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Kepler Stats
- Max Kepler has 58 hits with nine doubles, 14 home runs, 21 walks and 38 RBI.
- He has a .234/.298/.440 slash line so far this season.
- Kepler has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .368 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 25
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 24
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 23
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
