Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:27 AM AKDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Mike Ford, with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, July 26 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford has five doubles, 11 home runs and nine walks while batting .248.
- Ford has picked up a hit in 18 of 43 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has homered in 20.9% of his games in 2023 (nine of 43), and 8.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Ford has an RBI in 14 of 43 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 30.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.3%.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|22
|.259
|AVG
|.238
|.322
|OBP
|.300
|.556
|SLG
|.587
|6
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|10
|22/4
|K/BB
|21/5
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).
- The Twins allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (113 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ryan will aim to secure his 10th win when he makes the start for the Twins, his 21st of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.88 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.88 ERA ranks 31st, 1.048 WHIP ranks eighth, and 10.7 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
