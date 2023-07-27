Portugal vs. Vietnam: Live Stream, TV Channel & Game Info - July 27
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 5:40 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Group E meeting between Portugal and Vietnam, which is each team's second game in the 2023 Women's World Cup, begins at 3:30 AM ET on July 27 at FMG Stadium Waikato.
Tune in to Fox Sports 1 to watch Portugal play Vietnam.
Watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Fubo! Sign up for a free trial and start watching live sports without cable today!
How to Watch Portugal vs. Vietnam
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 3:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Hamilton, New Zealand
- Venue: FMG Stadium Waikato
Sign up for a Fubo free trial now to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and more live sports!
Portugal Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Netherlands
|July 23
|L 1-0
|Away
|Vietnam
|July 27
|-
|Home
|United States
|August 1
|-
|Home
Portugal's Recent Performance
- Portugal was beaten in its previous game 1-0 by the Netherlands on July 23. outshot Portugal by a margin of 12 to three.
- Portugal failed to score, with Fatima Pinto leading the way with one shot, in the match.
Get your 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!
Portugal's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Ines Pereira #1
- Catarina Amado #2
- Lucia Alves #3
- Silvia Rebelo #4
- Joana Marchao #5
- Andreia Jacinto #6
- Ana Rute #7
- Andreia Norton #8
- Ana Borges #9
- Jessica Silva #10
- Tatiana Pinto #11
- Patricia Morais #12
- Fatima Pinto #13
- Dolores Silva #14
- Carole Costa #15
- Diana Silva #16
- Ana Seica #17
- Carolina Mendes #18
- Diana Gomes #19
- Francisca Nazareth #20
- Ana Capeta #21
- Rute Costa #22
- Telma Encarnacao #23
Vietnam Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|United States
|July 21
|L 3-0
|Away
|Portugal
|July 27
|-
|Away
|Netherlands
|August 1
|-
|Home
Vietnam's Recent Performance
- In its last match on July 21, Vietnam lost to the United States 3-0, and was outshot 27 to zero.
- Vietnam tallied zero shots against .
Vietnam's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Dao Thị Kieu Oanh #1
- Luong Thi Thu Thuong #2
- Thi Kieu Chuong #3
- Tran Thị Thu #4
- Thi Loan Hoang #5
- Tran Thi Thuy Nga #6
- Thi Tuyet Dung Nguyen #7
- Tran Thi Thuy Trang #8
- Huynh Nhu #9
- Tran Thi Hai Linh #10
- Thi Thao Thai #11
- Pham Hai Yen #12
- Le Thị Diem My #13
- Thi Kim Thanh Tran #14
- Thi Thuy Hang Nguyen #15
- Duong Thi Van #16
- Thi Thu Thao Tran #17
- Thi Hoa Vu #18
- Thanh Nha Nguyen Thi #19
- Thi Hang Khong #20
- Van Su Ngan Thi #21
- Thi My Anh Nguyen #22
- Thi Bich Thuy Nguyen #23
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.