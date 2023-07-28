A match in the Livesport Prague Open 2021 quarterfinals is next for Alize Cornet, and she will meet Tamara Korpatsch. Cornet's odds are +1100 to win this tournament at Tennis Club Sparta Praha.

Cornet at the 2023 Livesport Prague Open 2021

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 6

July 28 - August 6 Venue: Tennis Club Sparta Praha

Tennis Club Sparta Praha Location: Prague, Czechia

Prague, Czechia Court Surface: Hard

Cornet's Next Match

On Friday, August 4 at 7:30 AM ET, Cornet will play Korpatsch in the quarterfinals, after beating Kaia Kanepi 7-6, 5-7, 6-4 in the previous round.

Cornet currently has odds of -200 to win her next matchup against Korpatsch.

Cornet Stats

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Cornet beat No. 92-ranked Kanepi, 7-6, 5-7, 6-4.

The 33-year-old Cornet is 20-21 over the past year and is still seeking her first tournament title.

In 11 hard-court tournaments over the past 12 months, Cornet is 10-11 in matches.

Cornet, over the past 12 months, has played 41 matches across all court types, and 21.9 games per match.

In her 21 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Cornet has played 21.3 games per match.

Cornet has won 34.4% of her return games and 65.0% of her service games over the past year.

Cornet has won 32.1% of her return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, she has claimed 65.0% of her service games during that timeframe.

