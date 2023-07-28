On Friday, J.P. Crawford (hitting .342 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Tommy Henry. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .368 this season while batting .261 with 56 walks and 53 runs scored.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 103rd in the league in slugging.

Crawford has recorded a hit in 60 of 95 games this year (63.2%), including 24 multi-hit games (25.3%).

Looking at the 95 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (8.4%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.

Crawford has had an RBI in 23 games this season (24.2%), including nine multi-RBI outings (9.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 40 of 95 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 43 .275 AVG .245 .389 OBP .342 .418 SLG .377 16 XBH 15 5 HR 3 18 RBI 17 42/34 K/BB 33/22 0 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings