Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (4-19) match up against Kahleah Copper and the Chicago Sky (9-14) on Friday, July 28, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET on ION.

Storm vs. Sky Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Arena: Wintrust Arena

Storm vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sky Moneyline Storm Moneyline
DraftKings Sky (-4.5) 161 -200 +170 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Sky (-4.5) 161.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sky (-4.5) 161.5 -200 +150 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Sky (-5.5) 161.5 -220 +170 Bet on this game with Tipico

Storm vs. Sky Betting Trends

  • The Sky have put together an 11-11-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Storm have covered 11 times in 22 matchups with a spread this season.
  • Chicago has been favored by 4.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
  • Seattle has an ATS record of 9-8 when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this season.
  • The Sky and their opponents have combined to hit the over 10 out of 22 times this season.
  • So far this year, 11 out of the Storm's 22 games with an over/under have hit the over.

