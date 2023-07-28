Storm vs. Sky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:37 AM AKDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (4-19) match up against Kahleah Copper and the Chicago Sky (9-14) on Friday, July 28, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET on ION.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Sky matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Storm vs. Sky Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
Storm vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sky Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Sky (-4.5)
|161
|-200
|+170
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Sky (-4.5)
|161.5
|-200
|+165
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Sky (-4.5)
|161.5
|-200
|+150
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Sky (-5.5)
|161.5
|-220
|+170
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Storm vs. Sky Betting Trends
- The Sky have put together an 11-11-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Storm have covered 11 times in 22 matchups with a spread this season.
- Chicago has been favored by 4.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Seattle has an ATS record of 9-8 when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this season.
- The Sky and their opponents have combined to hit the over 10 out of 22 times this season.
- So far this year, 11 out of the Storm's 22 games with an over/under have hit the over.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.