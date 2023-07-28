Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (4-19) match up against Kahleah Copper and the Chicago Sky (9-14) on Friday, July 28, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET on ION.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Sky matchup.

Storm vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Storm vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Storm vs. Sky Betting Trends

The Sky have put together an 11-11-0 record against the spread this season.

The Storm have covered 11 times in 22 matchups with a spread this season.

Chicago has been favored by 4.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Seattle has an ATS record of 9-8 when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this season.

The Sky and their opponents have combined to hit the over 10 out of 22 times this season.

So far this year, 11 out of the Storm's 22 games with an over/under have hit the over.

