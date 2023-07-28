Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Diamondbacks - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:27 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Ty France (batting .152 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Tommy Henry. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Ty France At The Plate
- France is hitting .245 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks.
- In 61.6% of his games this year (61 of 99), France has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (25.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.1% of his games in 2023 (six of 99), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29 games this season (29.3%), France has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (7.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 46.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (10.1%).
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|44
|.250
|AVG
|.239
|.329
|OBP
|.308
|.410
|SLG
|.311
|20
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|1
|27
|RBI
|11
|40/14
|K/BB
|38/9
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (128 total, 1.2 per game).
- Henry (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.01 ERA in 83 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 4.01 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .252 to his opponents.
