J.P. Crawford -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, on July 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.368) this season, fueled by 90 hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 101st in the league in slugging.

Crawford has reached base via a hit in 61 games this season (of 96 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 8.3% of his games this season, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Crawford has driven home a run in 23 games this season (24.0%), including more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 41 of 96 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 44 .275 AVG .245 .389 OBP .344 .418 SLG .380 16 XBH 16 5 HR 3 18 RBI 17 42/34 K/BB 34/23 0 SB 1

