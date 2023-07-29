Kolten Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .346 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, on July 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong has six doubles, two home runs and 16 walks while batting .165.

Wong has gotten a hit in 24 of 63 games this season (38.1%), with more than one hit on six occasions (9.5%).

In 63 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Wong has had an RBI in 14 games this season (22.2%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 17 times this year (27.0%), including three games with multiple runs (4.8%).

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 32 .129 AVG .194 .237 OBP .248 .165 SLG .282 3 XBH 5 0 HR 2 7 RBI 12 22/9 K/BB 23/7 1 SB 0

