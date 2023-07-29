Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Diamondbacks - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:35 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kolten Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .346 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, on July 29 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kolten Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong has six doubles, two home runs and 16 walks while batting .165.
- Wong has gotten a hit in 24 of 63 games this season (38.1%), with more than one hit on six occasions (9.5%).
- In 63 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- Wong has had an RBI in 14 games this season (22.2%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 17 times this year (27.0%), including three games with multiple runs (4.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|32
|.129
|AVG
|.194
|.237
|OBP
|.248
|.165
|SLG
|.282
|3
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|12
|22/9
|K/BB
|23/7
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.70).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (128 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pfaadt (0-4 with an 8.81 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 8.81, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .316 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.