How to Watch the Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 29
The Seattle Mariners and Cal Raleigh will take the field against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Chase Field.
Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ARID
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB play with 123 total home runs.
- Seattle's .396 slugging percentage is 23rd in baseball.
- The Mariners' .232 batting average ranks 27th in the majors.
- Seattle has the No. 16 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.5 runs per game (468 total runs).
- The Mariners' .312 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Mariners strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst mark in MLB.
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Seattle's pitching staff ranks eighth in the majors.
- Seattle has a 3.87 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in the majors (1.196).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryan Woo (1-3) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.91 ERA in 44 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Woo is trying to secure his third quality start of the season.
- Woo will try to record his seventh game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.9 innings per appearance.
- He has had one outing this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/23/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Alek Manoah
|7/24/2023
|Twins
|L 4-3
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Kenta Maeda
|7/25/2023
|Twins
|W 9-7
|Away
|George Kirby
|Pablo Lopez
|7/26/2023
|Twins
|W 8-7
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Joe Ryan
|7/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-2
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Tommy Henry
|7/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Brandon Pfaadt
|7/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Merrill Kelly
|7/31/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Brayan Bello
|8/1/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Kutter Crawford
|8/2/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|James Paxton
|8/3/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Shohei Ohtani
