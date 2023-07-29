The Seattle Mariners and Cal Raleigh will take the field against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Chase Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB play with 123 total home runs.

Seattle's .396 slugging percentage is 23rd in baseball.

The Mariners' .232 batting average ranks 27th in the majors.

Seattle has the No. 16 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.5 runs per game (468 total runs).

The Mariners' .312 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Mariners strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst mark in MLB.

The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Seattle's pitching staff ranks eighth in the majors.

Seattle has a 3.87 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in the majors (1.196).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryan Woo (1-3) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.91 ERA in 44 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.

In his last outing on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Woo is trying to secure his third quality start of the season.

Woo will try to record his seventh game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.9 innings per appearance.

He has had one outing this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Home Bryan Woo Alek Manoah 7/24/2023 Twins L 4-3 Away Luis Castillo Kenta Maeda 7/25/2023 Twins W 9-7 Away George Kirby Pablo Lopez 7/26/2023 Twins W 8-7 Away Bryce Miller Joe Ryan 7/28/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-2 Away Logan Gilbert Tommy Henry 7/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Bryan Woo Brandon Pfaadt 7/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Luis Castillo Merrill Kelly 7/31/2023 Red Sox - Home George Kirby Brayan Bello 8/1/2023 Red Sox - Home Bryce Miller Kutter Crawford 8/2/2023 Red Sox - Home Logan Gilbert James Paxton 8/3/2023 Angels - Away Bryan Woo Shohei Ohtani

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.