Bryan Woo will take the mound for the Seattle Mariners (53-50) on Saturday, July 29 against the Arizona Diamondbacks (55-49), who will counter with Brandon Pfaadt. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Chase Field.

The favored Mariners have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +100. A 9.5-run over/under is set for this contest.

Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Woo - SEA (1-3, 4.91 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (0-4, 8.81 ERA)

Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 66 times this season and won 36, or 54.5%, of those games.

The Mariners have gone 33-28 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (54.1% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Mariners were favored on the moneyline for six of their last 10 games, and they went 3-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (47.2%) in those games.

The Diamondbacks have a win-loss record of 18-25 when favored by +100 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Diamondbacks had a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+140) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+125) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+140) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220) Ty France 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5500 17th 3rd Win AL West +3000 - 4th

