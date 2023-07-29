Seahawks Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of now the Seattle Seahawks are 13th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +3000.
Seahawks Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +195
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000
Seattle Betting Insights
- Seattle compiled a 7-10-0 ATS record last year.
- Seahawks games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.
- Seattle averaged 351.5 yards per game on offense last season (13th in ), and it ranked 26th on defense with 361.7 yards allowed per game.
- Last season the Seahawks were 5-4 at home and 4-4 on the road.
- Seattle collected three wins as the favorite (in six games) and six wins as an underdog (11 games).
- The Seahawks were 6-6 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC West.
Seahawks Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Geno Smith threw for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game), with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 69.8%.
- Smith also ran for 366 yards and one TD.
- On the ground, Kenneth Walker III scored nine touchdowns and picked up 1,050 yards (70.0 per game).
- Also, Walker had 27 receptions for 165 yards and zero touchdowns.
- Tyler Lockett had 84 receptions for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.
- D.K. Metcalf had 90 catches for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.
- As a tone-setter on defense, Bobby Wagner totaled 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games for the Rams last year.
2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Rams
|-
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|@ Lions
|-
|+2000
|3
|September 24
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 2
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|6
|October 15
|@ Bengals
|-
|+900
|7
|October 22
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|8
|October 29
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|9
|November 5
|@ Ravens
|-
|+2000
|10
|November 12
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Rams
|-
|+6600
|12
|November 23
|49ers
|-
|+900
|13
|November 30
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|14
|December 10
|@ 49ers
|-
|+900
|15
|December 17
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|16
|December 24
|@ Titans
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|Steelers
|-
|+5000
|18
|January 7
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
