On Saturday, Teoscar Hernandez (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .236 with 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 25 walks.

Hernandez has picked up a hit in 63 of 103 games this season, with multiple hits 26 times.

He has homered in 14.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 39 games this season (37.9%), Hernandez has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (16.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 37 games this season (35.9%), including multiple runs in six games.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 49 .227 AVG .246 .277 OBP .297 .404 SLG .415 20 XBH 15 8 HR 8 27 RBI 31 76/13 K/BB 61/12 2 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings