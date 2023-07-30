Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Diamondbacks - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:27 AM AKDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Kolten Wong and his .320 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no homers), battle starting pitcher Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .168 with six doubles, two home runs and 16 walks.
- Wong has had a hit in 25 of 64 games this year (39.1%), including multiple hits six times (9.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 64 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 21.9% of his games this year, Wong has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 18 of 64 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|33
|.129
|AVG
|.200
|.237
|OBP
|.252
|.165
|SLG
|.286
|3
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|12
|22/9
|K/BB
|23/7
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (129 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kelly goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 18th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.30 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.30, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .208 against him.
