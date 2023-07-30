The Seattle Mariners, including Kolten Wong and his .320 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no homers), battle starting pitcher Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Read More About This Game

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .168 with six doubles, two home runs and 16 walks.

Wong has had a hit in 25 of 64 games this year (39.1%), including multiple hits six times (9.4%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 64 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

In 21.9% of his games this year, Wong has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 18 of 64 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 33 .129 AVG .200 .237 OBP .252 .165 SLG .286 3 XBH 5 0 HR 2 7 RBI 12 22/9 K/BB 23/7 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings