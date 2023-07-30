Sunday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (56-49) and Seattle Mariners (53-51) squaring off at Chase Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on July 30.

The probable starters are Merrill Kelly (9-4) for the Diamondbacks and Luis Castillo (6-7) for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

The Mariners' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

The Mariners have come away with 14 wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Seattle has won 14 of 33 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Seattle is the No. 16 offense in MLB, scoring 4.5 runs per game (471 total runs).

Mariners pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.88 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

Mariners Schedule