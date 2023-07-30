Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 30
Sunday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (56-49) and Seattle Mariners (53-51) squaring off at Chase Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on July 30.
The probable starters are Merrill Kelly (9-4) for the Diamondbacks and Luis Castillo (6-7) for the Mariners.
Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ARID
Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Mariners' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.
- The Mariners have come away with 14 wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This year, Seattle has won 14 of 33 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Seattle is the No. 16 offense in MLB, scoring 4.5 runs per game (471 total runs).
- Mariners pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.88 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 24
|@ Twins
|L 4-3
|Luis Castillo vs Kenta Maeda
|July 25
|@ Twins
|W 9-7
|George Kirby vs Pablo Lopez
|July 26
|@ Twins
|W 8-7
|Bryce Miller vs Joe Ryan
|July 28
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 5-2
|Logan Gilbert vs Tommy Henry
|July 29
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 4-3
|Bryan Woo vs Brandon Pfaadt
|July 30
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Merrill Kelly
|July 31
|Red Sox
|-
|George Kirby vs Brayan Bello
|August 1
|Red Sox
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Kutter Crawford
|August 2
|Red Sox
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Kutter Crawford
|August 3
|@ Angels
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Shohei Ohtani
|August 4
|@ Angels
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Reid Detmers
