The Arizona Diamondbacks (56-49) and Seattle Mariners (53-51) meet on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET at Chase Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Diamondbacks will look to Merrill Kelly (9-4) versus the Mariners and Luis Castillo (6-7).

Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (9-4, 3.30 ERA) vs Castillo - SEA (6-7, 3.09 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

Castillo (6-7) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.09 ERA in 125 1/3 innings pitched, with 142 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Over 21 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 3.09 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .212 to opposing batters.

Castillo is aiming for his third straight quality start.

Castillo will look to extend a 22-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per appearance).

He has made six appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

The Diamondbacks will send Kelly (9-4) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.30, a 2.64 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.129 in 17 games this season.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Kelly will look to finish five or more innings for the 17th start in a row.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

