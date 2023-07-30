The Indiana Fever (6-18) welcome in the Seattle Storm (5-19) after dropping four home games in a row. The matchup tips at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Fever matchup.

Storm vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3, FOX13+, and Prime Video

ESPN3, FOX13+, and Prime Video Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Storm vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Storm vs. Fever Betting Trends

The Fever have put together a 13-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Storm are 12-11-0 ATS this year.

Indiana has not covered the spread when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Seattle has covered the spread 11 times this year (11-8 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

So far this season, 12 out of the Fever's 23 games have gone over the point total.

A total of 11 Storm games this season have hit the over.

