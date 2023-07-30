The Indiana Fever (6-18) will look to end a four-game home losing streak when taking on the Seattle Storm (5-19) on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN3, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

Storm vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Storm vs. Fever

Seattle's 78.5 points per game are 7.2 fewer points than the 85.7 Indiana gives up.

Seattle's 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Indiana has allowed to its opponents (44.5%).

The Storm are 2-4 when they shoot higher than 44.5% from the field.

Seattle shoots 34.6% from three-point distance this season. That's just 1.7 percentage points lower than Indiana has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (36.3%).

The Storm are 3-7 in games when the team makes more than 36.3% of their three-point attempts.

Indiana and Seattle rebound at about the same rate, with Indiana averaging 0.6 more rebounds per game.

Storm Recent Performance