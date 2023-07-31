Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Red Sox - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:26 AM AKDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Kolten Wong and his .308 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no home run), take on starting pitcher Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .165 with six doubles, two home runs and 16 walks.
- In 25 of 65 games this year (38.5%) Wong has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (9.2%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 65 games played this season, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 21.5% of his games this year, Wong has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 18 games this season (27.7%), including multiple runs in three games.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.129
|AVG
|.193
|.237
|OBP
|.244
|.165
|SLG
|.275
|3
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|12
|22/9
|K/BB
|24/7
|1
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 131 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Pivetta gets the start for the Red Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.11 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when the right-hander threw five scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.11, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .200 against him.
