Monday's game at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (54-51) taking on the Boston Red Sox (56-49) at 9:40 PM ET (on July 31). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Mariners, so expect a tight matchup.

The Mariners will give the nod to George Kirby (9-8, 3.49 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Nick Pivetta (7-5, 4.11 ERA).

Mariners vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

The Mariners have won 36, or 53.7%, of the 67 games they've played as favorites this season.

Seattle has entered 53 games this season favored by -130 or more and is 29-24 in those contests.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 475 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.84).

Mariners Schedule