The Boston Red Sox and Triston Casas hit the field against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Monday at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 12th in MLB action with 125 total home runs.

Seattle is 23rd in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage.

The Mariners' .233 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.

Seattle is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.5 runs per game (475 total).

The Mariners rank 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.

Mariners hitters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in the majors.

The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.

Seattle has a 3.84 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mariners have the second-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.192).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

George Kirby will look to grab his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Mariners, his 21st of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.49 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Kirby is looking to record his 16th quality start of the season.

Kirby is trying to pick up his 17th start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

In four of his 20 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 7/25/2023 Twins W 9-7 Away George Kirby Pablo Lopez 7/26/2023 Twins W 8-7 Away Bryce Miller Joe Ryan 7/28/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-2 Away Logan Gilbert Tommy Henry 7/29/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Away Bryan Woo Brandon Pfaadt 7/30/2023 Diamondbacks W 4-0 Away Luis Castillo Merrill Kelly 7/31/2023 Red Sox - Home George Kirby Nick Pivetta 8/1/2023 Red Sox - Home Bryce Miller Brayan Bello 8/2/2023 Red Sox - Home Logan Gilbert Kutter Crawford 8/3/2023 Angels - Away Bryan Woo Shohei Ohtani 8/4/2023 Angels - Away Luis Castillo Reid Detmers 8/5/2023 Angels - Away George Kirby Tyler Anderson

