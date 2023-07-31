The Seattle Mariners host the Boston Red Sox at T-Mobile Park on Monday at 9:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Julio Rodriguez, Justin Turner and others in this matchup.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 107 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 33 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen 24 bases.

He has a .251/.315/.425 slash line so far this season.

Rodriguez hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .295 with three doubles, four home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jul. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 1 at Twins Jul. 26 3-for-5 3 1 1 8 0 at Twins Jul. 25 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 25 doubles, nine home runs, 61 walks and 36 RBI (93 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a .265/.376/.413 slash line so far this season.

Crawford heads into this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with four doubles, a home run, six walks and an RBI.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jul. 30 2-for-3 3 1 1 6 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jul. 25 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jul. 24 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Turner Stats

Turner has put up 111 hits with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 70 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .287/.356/.483 so far this season.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jul. 30 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Giants Jul. 29 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 at Giants Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 26 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Braves Jul. 25 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 23 doubles, 25 home runs, 35 walks and 76 RBI (99 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .258/.326/.514 slash line on the season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Giants Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Braves Jul. 25 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

